INDIA bloc parties will undo work done by Modi: PM in UP’s Shravasti

Shravasti, May 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the SP and the Congress will undo the work done by him, taking away houses built by the government, closing people's Jan Dhan accounts, cutting off their power connections and removing water taps.
Stating that the "INDI alliance" is a disease worse than cancer, Modi said the "INDI alliance" parties are staunchly communal, casteist and family-centric. These diseases are worse than cancer for the nation, he added.
Modi was addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate from Shravasti, Saket Misra.
"When people ask them what they did in the last 60 years, they take out their ace of cards, which are to divide the society and get vote jihad done," Modi said.
Accusing the INDIA bloc parties of indulging in the politics of appeasement, he said, "The Congress says the first right on the country's property is of Muslims. But Modi says the poor of the country have the first right on the property."
The Congress wants to snatch your earnings and give them to its vote bank which indulges in vote jihad, he told the people.
"In the last 10 years, Modi gave permanent houses to four crore poor people. Now the SP and the Congress have decided to reverse everything, that is, they will take the keys of four crore houses from you, they will snatch the houses and will give your vote to the bank.
"Apart from this, Modi has opened Jan Dhan accounts of more than 50 crore people. They will close your bank accounts and take away your money. Modi provided electricity to every village, they will cut the electricity connection in your house and make it dark again," he said.
