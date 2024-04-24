INDIA bloc playing dangerous game, mulling 'one year, one PM' formula, says Modi

PTI

Harda (MP), April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the opposition INDIA bloc is contemplating "one year, one PM" formula to resolve their leadership issue and added that the world will ridicule such an arrangement in the largest democracy.

He said the Congress hates SCs/STs/OBCs so much that it wants to give reservation provided to them in jobs and education to its "most loved community", and accused the opposition party of "killing" the idea of social justice.

Modi, addressing an election rally at Harda under Betul Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, asked if voters were ready for "five prime ministers in five years" formula and called it a dangerous game by the opposition alliance in which the Congress is the biggest constituent.

The BJP's star campaigner doubled down on the Congress's alleged plan to redistribute wealth by what he called "snatching properties of people" and added that an advisor to the party's 'shehzada' (a reference to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi) has now suggested imposing an inheritance tax.

The PM was referring to remarks by Sam Pitroda, president of the Indian Overseas Congress who has talked about the inheritance tax law in the United States while answering a query on the redistribution of wealth issue.

He said while there is a clarity in the BJP over the leadership issue, the same is missing in the INDIA grouping.

"People should know to whom INDI alliance leaders want to hand over the reins of the country. It is clear in the BJP that it is Modi, but what about them?" he asked the gathering.

"There have been media reports that a discussion is going on among INDI alliance people over 'one year, one PM' formula. That means one PM in one year, second PM in the second year, third PM in the third year, fourth PM in the fourth year, fifth PM in the fifth year... They are busy auctioning the PM's chair," he said, lashing out at the opposition bloc.

Modi advised people to be alert about these leaders who, he maintained, are daydreaming of coming to power like 'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne'.

