INDIA bloc scared of Pakistan, can’t ensure national security: PM Modi

Aksheev Thakur

Hajipur, May 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Opposition, calling its leaders “cowards who are scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”.

Addressing three rallies in Bihar’s Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies, Modi made a reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who said Pakistan was not “wearing bangles and it has an atom bomb”.

“The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares over its nuclear weapons. If Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make it wear some. I knew they did not have foodgrain. Now, I also came to know they do not even have adequate supply of bangles,” the PM said.

“Some of them are giving Pakistan a clean chit in the Mumbai attacks. Some are questioning surgical strikes. Leftists want to eliminate India’s nuclear weapons. Can such selfish people make tough decisions for national security? Can such parties build a strong India? We must look carefully at the Opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people,” he said.

He reiterated the charge that parties like the Congress and RJD would give reservation to Muslims. “Appeasement has been the biggest political weapon for the RJD-Congress and their priority is not you, but their vote bank. Lalu Prasad recently said Muslims should be given reservation, full reservation. They (RJD-Cong) do not care about the Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar but I guarantee you as long as I’m alive, no one can snatch your reservation,” Modi asserted.

He said the BJP-led NDA had a maximum number of MPs from revered sections. “We made sons and daughters from the Dalit community Presidents of India and this is called ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” he said.

The PM, meanwhile, heaped praises on LJP president Chirag Paswan. He said when Chirag came to Parliament for the first time, he knew only him as the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. “In his behaviour (Chirag), I didn’t find any arrogance despite his being the son of Ram Vilasji. I give credit to his mother,” Modi said. He accused the RJD of orchestrating abductions and destruction of industries. “The RJD has such a huge legacy of crime and atrocities,” he said.

The PM maintained the INDIA bloc had worked out a formula, which would allow five of its leaders enjoy a year of premiership each. “They are dreaming of forming the government at the Centre. They want to run the country on a ‘one-year-one-PM formula’. All know the country cannot function like that.”

He said the money recovered in raids against politicians belonged to the country’s poor. “During the Congress regime, the ED seized only Rs 35 lakh, which could be contained in a schoolbag. Ever since we took over, the agency recovered Rs 2,200 crore, which would require 70 small trucks to be transported,” he said.

The PM said unlike his opponents who were concerned about promoting their offspring, “I have no ‘waaris’ (successor). I will only work for the welfare of common people”.

