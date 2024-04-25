INDIA bloc seeking votes to provide religion-based reservation: PM Modi

Bareilly, April 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the INDIA bloc parties, saying they are seeking votes for changing the Constitution to provide religion-based reservation.
Addressing a rally at Aonla in Bareilly district, he claimed the Congress not only wanted to conduct an economic survey but also survey institutions and offices.
"If two people in a backward or Dalit family work, they will take away the job of one and give it to those whom they say have the first right on the country's resources," Modi said.
He was referring to former PM Manmohan Singh's 2006 remark that minorities, particularly Muslims, have the "first claim" on the country's resources.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deeply biased: MEA on US report citing human rights violations in India
The annual report of the State Department highlights instanc...
Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail
Their visit comes a day after Singh's legal counsel Rajdev S...
Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels
The Central Reserve Police Force has been directed by the Mi...
First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes
According to ‘The Times’, the Sikh court was launched last w...