INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 24

To safeguard country’s interests and democracy, the INDIA bloc will organise a “maha rally” at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31. This was announced by Delhi AAP state convener Gopal Rai here today.

The rally, to be organised in solidarity with AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, would aim at galvanising people to stand against the alleged authoritarianism of the present government.

“The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Modi regime showcases authoritarianism at its peak,” Gopal Rai said, emphasising the need for a united front to resist such encroachments on democratic freedoms.

“The arrest of Jharkhand CM and the filing of fake cases against Opposition figures reflect a systematic effort to stifle dissent,” he said.

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “The arrest of Kejriwal and Hemant Soren ahead of the elections raises serious questions about the BJP’s commitment to democratic norms.” He urged citizens to unite in the face of authoritarian tendencies of the present government.

Rajiv Kunwar of the CPM expressed unwavering support for Kejriwal and broader Opposition alliance. “The arrest of Kejriwal is an attack on democracy and the rule of law,” Kunwar alleged.

Delhi Congress ex-president Subhash Chopra emphasised the rally’s significance in challenging the erosion of democratic institutions. “The rally signals a collective assertion against attempts to weaken the pillars of democracy,” Chopra said. On the other hand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed the “maha rally” move as a diversionary tactic aimed at deflecting people’s attention from corruption allegations against Kejriwal. He questioned the claims of Kejriwal’s innocence citing the absence of any court relief or bail following his arrest.

Drawing attention to the broader context, Sachdeva made a mention of ongoing probes into pre-2014 and state-level scandals, implicating several INDI Alliance members, including the Congress.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #INDIA bloc