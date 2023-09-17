INDIA bloc wants to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s Sanatan Dharma; cancelled rally due to public anger: Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI

Gwalior, September 17

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday alleged the INDIA bloc wants to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s Sanatan Dharma and it cancelled the proposed rally in Bhopal sensing wide-spread public anger.

He said 140 crore people in the country will end this alliance.

“The opposition alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma, spread corruption across the country, practice dynastic politics and appeasement. But realising widespread public anger against them, this program was cancelled,” Scindia told reporters when asked about the cancellation of the first rally of the INDIA bloc, proposed to be held in Bhopal in October.

The opposition alliance has decided to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s Sanatan Dharma but they will face huge public anger, he alleged.

The Civil Aviation Minister was in Gwalior to attend a programme to mark Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Queried about the INDIA bloc announcing that it would boycott shows of 14 television anchors on several platforms, Scindia said, “discriminating against the fourth pillar of democracy is in the DNA of Congress. The Congress has destroyed the Constitution at time and again”.

A day before, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had said the proposed rally of INDIA in Bhopal has been cancelled, the move Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributed to the “public anger” over remarks made by DMK leaders against Sanatan Dharma.

Recently, DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja claimed Sanatan Dharma had sown divisions in society and must be eradicated on the lines of diseases like dengue, malaria and coronavirus.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year.

