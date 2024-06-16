INDIA bloc will try to ensure support for TDP if it contests Lok Sabha Speaker’s post: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, June 16
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said all partners of the opposition INDIA bloc will try to ensure support for the ruling ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) if it fields a candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s election.
Talking to reporters here, Raut claimed the Lok Sabha Speaker’s election will be crucial and if the BJP gets the post, it will break the government-supporting parties like the TDP, JD(U) and the political outfits of Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary.
“We have the experience that BJP betrays the people who support it,” Raut claimed.
“I hear the TDP wants to field its candidate. If that happens, INDIA bloc partners will discuss the issue and will try to ensure that all the INDIA alliance partners extend support to the TDP,” he said.
The Opposition should get the Deputy Speaker’s post as per rule, the Rajya Sabha member said.
He claimed the NDA Government is not a stable regime.
Asked about recent statements made by some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders on the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls, Raut said it is good if the RSS wants to correct “mistakes” of the past.
“We are keeping a watch over the unfolding developments,” he said.
During a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in the Central Hall of Parliament on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, the BJP Parliamentary Party and the leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.
Raut claimed Modi was elected leader in the NDA parliamentary meeting and not in the BJP parliamentary party meet.
“The BJP parliamentary party meeting did not take place. If the issue of leadership had come in the BJP parliamentary meeting, the result may have been different. So, Modi was elected leader in the NDA parliamentary meeting. This is a serious matter,” he claimed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review J-K security situation, 3rd meet in three days
Home Minister also reviews preparations for annual Amarnath ...
‘EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them’: Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India
‘We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of NTA, how the exam is conducted, says Congress
Jairam Naresh emphasises the need for thorough analysis to a...
#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP
Party insiders reveal that BJP leadership had been working o...