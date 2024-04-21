INDIA bloc without leader & futuristic vision, carries baggage of scams: Modi

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 20

INDIA bloc neither has a leader nor futuristic vision; it carries the baggage of scams from the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an NDA rally in Chikkaballapur today.

“The first phase of voting has created enthusiasm in the country and the enthusiasm is visible here too. The voting in the first phase has gone in favour of the NDA and Viksit Bharat. The message from Chikkaballapur is clear, ‘phir ek baar, Modi sarkar,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s initiatives for the welfare of the poor, Modi mentioned the provision of free rations and healthcare. “The poor in our country never hoped to get free rations. However, Modi has shown what no one ever thought of. Modi guarantees that this will continue for the next five years,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of education and financial assistance for the SC/ST/OBC communities. Taking on the previous governments, the PM said SC, ST and OBC families were compelled to live in slums during the Congress tenure. However, after the formation of the BJP-led government in 2014, their faith was reinstated.

“The biggest beneficiaries of the Modi government schemes are SC/ST/OBC families. In the past, they were forced to live in filth and slums, without even basic amenities like electricity and water. Modi’s guarantee has restored their faith. That’s why in the past 10 years, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty,” he said.

Modi outlined the government’s focus on women empowerment, mentioning the expansion of self-help groups and financial assistance for women. The four constituencies in Bengaluru — Bangalore North, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central and Bangalore Rural — will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

