 India, Brazil begin talks to resolve sugar related trade dispute at WTO : The Tribune India

  • India
  • India, Brazil begin talks to resolve sugar related trade dispute at WTO

India, Brazil begin talks to resolve sugar related trade dispute at WTO

Brazil is the largest producer of sugarcane and ethanol in the world

India, Brazil begin talks to resolve sugar related trade dispute at WTO

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, September 17

India and Brazil have started talks to mutually resolve a sugar-related trade dispute at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and as part of the solution the South American nation may share ethanol production technology with New Delhi, an official said.

Brazil is the largest producer of sugarcane and ethanol in the world. It is also a leader in the technology used for ethanol production.

“Few rounds of talks have been held as part of our efforts to resolve the dispute. We have also held inter-ministerial meetings here. Brazil is saying that they will share with us technology for ethanol (production). It is a positive thing,” the official said.

Ethanol is used to blend with oil to power vehicles. Use of ethanol, extracted from sugarcane as well as broken rice and other agri produce, will help the world’s third largest oil consumer and importing country cut its reliance on overseas shipments. India currently is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs. Also, it cuts carbon emissions. There is a target of 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol by 2025.

India would also have to offer something as part of the mutually agreed solution (MAS) to resolve the dispute at the Geneva-based multi-lateral body.

Recently India and the US have ended six trade disputes and have also agreed to terminate the seventh case. As part of the solution, while New Delhi removed retaliatory duties on 8 American products like apples and walnuts, the US is providing market access to Indian steel and aluminium products without levying extra duties.

The official said that India is also following a similar process for other complainants of the sugar dispute at the WTO.

In 2019, Brazil, Australia and Guatemala dragged India into the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism alleging that New Delhi’s sugar subsidies to farmers are inconsistent with global trade rules.

A WTO dispute settlement panel on December 14, 2021, ruled that India’s support measures for the sugar sector are inconsistent with the global trade norms.

In January 2022, India appealed against the panel’s ruling at the WTO’s appellate body, which is the final authority to pass rulings against such disputes. The appellate body, however, is not functioning due to differences in the countries on appointments of members of the body.

Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of sugar in the world. India is the world’s second-largest producer.

Brazil, Australia and Guatemala, which are members of the WTO, had complained that India’s support measures to sugarcane producers exceed the de minimis level of 10 per cent of the total value of sugarcane production, which according to them was inconsistent with the WTO’s Agreement on Agriculture.

They had also flagged India’s alleged export subsidies, subsidies under the production assistance and buffer stock schemes, and the marketing and transportation scheme.

According to WTO rules, a WTO member or members can file a case in the Geneva-based multilateral body if they feel that a particular trade measure is against the norms of the WTO.

Bilateral consultation is the first step to resolve a dispute. If both sides are not able to resolve the matter through consultation, either can approach the establishment of a dispute settlement panel. The panel’s ruling or report can be challenged at the World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body.

Interestingly, the appellate body of the WTO is not functioning because of differences among member countries to appoint members in this body. Several disputes are already pending with the appellate body. The US has been blocking the appointment of the members.

The bilateral trade between India and Brazil increased to USD 16.6 billion in 2022-23 as against USD 12.2 billion in 2021-22. Trade gap is in the favour of India.

During the 2021-22 sugar marketing year (October-September), India exported 110 lakh tonnes of sugar and became the second largest exporter of sugar in the world and earned about Rs 40,000 crore worth of foreign exchange.

For the current 2022-23 marketing year ending this month, the Centre allowed export of 61 lakh tonnes of sugar. Mills have already shipped 60 lakh tonnes.

The Centre is yet to decide on exports for the next 2023-24 marketing year, starting next month. As the current sugar season (October-September) 2022-23 is coming to an end, India has already crossed sugar production of 330 lakh tonnes, excluding the diversion of about 43 lakh tonnes for ethanol production.

The blending of ethanol with petrol has increased to 10 per cent in 2021-22 marketing year from just 1.53 per cent in 2013-14. To achieve the target of 20 per cent by 2025, about 1,016 crore litres of ethanol would be required. About 334 crore ethanol would be required for other usage.

WTO member countries can resolve disputes outside the dispute settlement mechanism and later inform the multi-lateral body about the same.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol reach Rajveer's debut film set to show support, pics go viral

3
Diaspora

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

4
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

5
Sports

Skipper Babar, pace spearhead Shaheen get into a verbal spat after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit: Report

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government announces scheme to provide collateral-free loan to small-scale enterprises

7
Punjab

Panchayat poll fiasco: Punjab mulls replacing AG Vinod Ghai over 'poor professional guidance'

8
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

9
J & K

3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Baramulla, Pak Army gave cover fire to infiltrators: Officials

10
Punjab

AAP claims SAD-BJP alliance ‘finalised’; Akalis slam misinformation

Don't Miss

View All
Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Top News

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

Two-three ultras are believed to be trapped in the forest ar...

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Parliament session: Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Government's declared agenda includes a discussion on 75 yea...

Asia Cup Final: Fans likely to witness full-fledged India-Sri Lanka match, no sign of rain in Colombo

Asia Cup Final: Fans likely to witness full-fledged India-Sri Lanka match, no sign of rain in Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka match promises a thrill-a-minute ride, wi...

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka, takes metro ride

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka, takes metro ride

'Yashobhoomi' will find its place among the world's largest ...

CWC meet: Unite and overthrow ‘dictatorial’ govt to save democracy, Kharge asks Congress leaders

CWC meet: Unite and overthrow ‘dictatorial’ govt to save democracy, Kharge asks Congress leaders

Congress chief accuses Modi Government of playing politics a...


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Hold SGPC elections, SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann tells Centre

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Jalandhar: Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Rough ride: Sultanpur Lodhi villagers see no end to their ordeal since the floods

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Suspended cop found dead at house

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested