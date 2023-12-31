 India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi : The Tribune India

Prime Minister also emphasises on physical and mental health

New Delhi, December 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and self-reliance, and asserted that this spirit and momentum has to be maintained in 2024 as well.

In the 108th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for ‘Fit India’.

During the broadcast, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips.

In his remarks, Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance.

“We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” Modi said.

He also said that India becoming an ‘innovation hub’ symbolises the fact that “we are not going to stop”.

India, he said, accomplished many special achievements this year, including the passage of the women’s reservation Bill.

The Prime Minister also said that the entire country is enthused about the Ram temple in Ayodhya and people are expressing feelings in different ways.

“You must have seen that in the last few days new songs and bhajans have been composed on Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are writing new poems as well.

“I have also shared some bhajans and songs on my social media. It seems that the world of art is becoming a participant in this historic moment in its unique style,” he said.

“A thought comes to my mind that should we share all such creations with a common hashtag? I request you to share your creations on social media with #SHRIRAMBHAJAN,” Modi said.

