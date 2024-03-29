India, China share views on easing border standoff

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Amidst verbal skirmishing on Arunachal Pradesh, South China Sea and US-India differences on the attempt to murder New York-based Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held in Beijing on Wednesday,

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve “complete disengagement” and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC, said the MEA. However, it hit out at China for trying to meddle in the Pannun episode.

“Both sides agreed to maintain regular contact through diplomatic and military channels, and on the need to uphold peace on the ground in border areas in accordance with existing bilateral agreements,” the MEA said. Its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India would not tolerate third-party meddling in the issue.

