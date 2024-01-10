India-China war veteran Brig AJS Behl dies at 83

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

Brig AJS Behl, a veteran of the 1962 India-China war who remained in Chinese captivity for about a year after the war, passed way in Chandigarh on Monday at the age of 83 following illness.

Brig Behl was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in 1961. He was part of the deployment the Army had made at Namka Chu, northwestern Arunachal Pradesh, during the 1962 war with China. Brig Behl, then with the 17 Para Field Regiment, was deployed in the area when the first wave of attacks happened. He was taken prisoner of war along with 38 men. He was repatriated the next year. Later, he commanded 195 Medium Regiment. Namka Chu was the first to be attacked on October 20, 1962, according to book “History of the Conflict with China — 1962”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China