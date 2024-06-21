India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

New Delhi, June 21
India on Friday was critical of the Canadian parliament observing "one-minute silence" in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.
"We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed "one-minute silence" two days ago in memory of Nijjar.
The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.
New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as "absurd".
India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last week said India's main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence.
India has repeatedly conveyed its "deep concerns" to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he said.
Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year.
The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court order giving bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case
Earlier in the day, the division bench said the trial court ...
NEET-UG row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; issues notices to NTA, Centre, others on plea to cancel May 5 exam
The matter will be taken up for hearing on July 8
Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern
The activists were not allowed to board planes in Vancouver ...
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...
India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar
In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed ‘one-mi...