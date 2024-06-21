 India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar : The Tribune India

  India
  India criticises Canadian parliament observing 'one-minute silence' in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed ‘one-minute silence’ two days ago in memory of Nijjar

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

Randhir Jaiswal. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 21

India on Friday was critical of the Canadian parliament observing "one-minute silence" in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

"We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed "one-minute silence" two days ago in memory of Nijjar.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last week said India's main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence.

India has repeatedly conveyed its "deep concerns" to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he said.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. 

