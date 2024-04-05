 India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have been carried out by unknown gunmen in Pakistan

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

The ministry emphasised a previous denial made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that targeted killings in other countries were “not the government of India's policy”.



IANS

New Delhi, April 5

The Indian government got ‘individuals' killed in Pakistan as part of Delhi's larger strategy to eliminate wanted terrorists living on foreign soil, ‘The Guardian', a renowned global newspaper, claimed in a report on Thursday quoting some “intelligence operatives of India and Pakistan”.

The London-based daily claims to have some documents that “shed light on how India's foreign intelligence agency allegedly carried out operations to eliminate the individuals abroad”.

The report says that India carried out these operations “as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019”.

The report comes amid allegations that India is targeting individuals whom it considers hostile to it.

According to the report, the fresh claims relate to almost 20 killings since 2020 which have been carried out by unknown gunmen in Pakistan.

'The Guardian' report says, “While India has previously been unofficially linked to the deaths, this is the first time Indian intelligence personnel have discussed the alleged operations in Pakistan, and detailed documentation has been seen alleging RAW‘s direct involvement in the assassinations”.

The fresh allegations refer to those charged with violent terror offences.

When Muhammad Riaz and Shahid Latif were gunned down in 2023 on Pakistan soil, Islamabad had accused India's intelligence agency of being behind the killings.

New Delhi was then quick to dismiss the allegations, calling them "malicious anti-India propaganda".

Referring to the details shared by the Pakistani investigators, the London-based newspaper said that “these deaths were orchestrated by Indian intelligence sleeper cells, mostly operating out of the United Arab Emirates".

“The rise in killings in 2023 was credited to the increased activity of these cells, which are accused of paying millions of rupees to local criminals or poor Pakistanis to carry out the assassinations.”

According to the report, “Indian agents also allegedly recruited jihadists to carry out the shootings.”

Similarly, the report says quoting two Indian intelligence officers that the spy agency's action was triggered by the Pulwama attack in 2019, which was perpetrated by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The report also says that “after Pulwama, the approach changed to target the elements outside the country before they are able to launch an attack or create any disturbance".

Quoting one Indian intelligence operative, the report says, “We could not stop the attacks because ultimately their safe havens were in Pakistan, so we had to get to the source.”

The Guardian also says that in response to its queries, the Ministry of External Affairs denied all the allegations, reiterating an earlier statement that they were “false and malicious anti-India propaganda”.

The ministry emphasised a previous denial made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that targeted killings in other countries were “not the government of India's policy”.

According to the report, an RAW handler allegedly paid for information on Zahid Akhund, an alias for the convicted Kashmiri terrorist Zahoor Mistry who was involved in the hijacking of an Air India flight.

“Millions of rupees were then allegedly paid to Afghan nationals to carry out the shooting in Karachi in March 2022. They fled over the border but their handlers were later arrested by Pakistani security agencies,” says the report.

Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Shahid Latif was killed on Pakistan soil.

The report says that Pakistani investigators found that the man had allegedly been paid 1.5 million Pakistani rupees (£4,000) by an undercover Indian agent to track down Latif and later was promised 15 million Pakistani rupees and his own catering company in the UAE if he carried out the killing.

The young man shot Latif dead at a mosque in Sialkot, but was arrested soon after, along with his accomplices, says the report.

The killings of Bashir Ahmad Peer, commander of the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, and Saleem Rehmani, who was on India's most-wanted list, were also allegedly planned out of the UAE, with transaction receipts from Dubai appearing to show payments of millions of rupees to the killers, says the report.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

3
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

4
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

6
India

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

7
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

8
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

10
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...

RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infected’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

‘Bird flu 100 times worse than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animals


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: PGI staff call off strike

Court orders medical test of Haryana farm activist Navdeep Singh after mother alleged torture

Chandigarh: Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

Visit your areas, solve people’s problems, CM tells AAP MLAs

Visit your areas, solve people’s problems, CM tells AAP MLAs

AAP leaders complain to Delhi CEO against BJP’s ‘derogatory’ posters

High Court rejects plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

Chugh: Sanjay spreading misinformation

Drainage in Capital a major issue ahead of General Election

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib