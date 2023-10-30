India, EU review FTA negotiation progress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 29

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday discussed progress in India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations with European Commission’s Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis. “Discussed progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations,” he wrote on X. Goyal was in Japan as an invitee for the G7 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Osaka.

In the session for invitees, Goyal made interventions on enhancing supply chain resilience and gave several suggestions in this regard, stated a Commerce Ministry release. He reiterated that the pandemic and geo-political events have highlighted the vulnerabilities of the existing supply chains, leading to an increase in commodity prices and global inflation. Goyal also reiterated PM Narendra Modi’s observation about supply chain diversification and skilling and re-skilling of personnel.

