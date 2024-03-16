India-EU talks to gather pace after elections: Ireland

New Delhi, March 15
Ireland expects talks on an India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) to gather momentum after election cycles in both regions get over but sees agriculture and human rights as major sticking points.
“Realistically, we want the FTA to happen with an economy of this scale. It will be a big advantage if the EU and India get similar access. It can be a win-win proposition and lead to a closer political relationship which is needed in a time of significant political tension,” Ireland’s Trade and Economy Minister Simon Coveney told mediapersons here on Friday.
Though many parts of the world are seeing protectionism (India has also been raising its import tariffs since 2014), India and the EU should compromise in a way that is mutually beneficial, he said while identifying agriculture and human rights as two areas where negotiations would be especially intense.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well