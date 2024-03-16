India-EU talks to gather pace after elections: Ireland

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Ireland expects talks on an India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) to gather momentum after election cycles in both regions get over but sees agriculture and human rights as major sticking points.

“Realistically, we want the FTA to happen with an economy of this scale. It will be a big advantage if the EU and India get similar access. It can be a win-win proposition and lead to a closer political relationship which is needed in a time of significant political tension,” Ireland’s Trade and Economy Minister Simon Coveney told mediapersons here on Friday.

Though many parts of the world are seeing protectionism (India has also been raising its import tariffs since 2014), India and the EU should compromise in a way that is mutually beneficial, he said while identifying agriculture and human rights as two areas where negotiations would be especially intense.

