India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 19

The Ministry of External Affairs once again reiterated the need for direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and a two-state solution but steered clear of the need for a ceasefire or a condemnation of Israel’s continued bombing of Gaza.

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas to convey his condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi repeated his last week’s formulation of the Indian stand and did not announce any emergency aid for Gaza. However PM Modi, in a post on X after talking to Abbas, said India would continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Reiterating India’s “long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue”, the PM also “shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region”. The PM had yesterday also expressed deep shock over the loss of lives at the Gaza Hospital.

“We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel, and we believe the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As regards Palestine, we have reiterated our long-standing position of advocating the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel,” said Bagchi.

“We have also expressed our concern at the civilian casualties due to the ongoing conflict. We also remain concerned about the humanitarian situation. We would urge full respect and strict observance of international humanitarian law,” he added.

On humanitarian assistance, he recalled that India had supported Palestine through $ 29.53 million in contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) between 2002 and 2023. New Delhi under the Modi government had stepped up its annual contribution to the UNRWA from $1.25 million annually to $5 million in 2018. India has pledged an annual contribution of $5 million each for the next two fiscals as well. “If there are any further developments (on humanitarian aid), we will share with you,” added Bagchi.

Bagchi also said till now, 1,200 people, including 18 from Nepal, had returned in five flights from Israel under Operation Ajay. Last week when asked how India saw Hamas, Bagchi had said the designation of a terrorist organisation under Indian laws was a matter for the “relevant authorities”.

