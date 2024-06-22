India fends off Chinese criticism of Dalai Lama

New Delhi, June 21
In the wake of Chinese criticism of the Dalai Lama following a visit to Dharamshala by a US Congressional delegation to meet him, India on Friday said the Tibetan spiritual leaders had a revered status and was widely respected in India.
“I would like to reiterate India’s position on His Holiness Dalai Lama. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India. His Holiness is accorded due courtesies and freedom to conduct his religious and spiritual activities,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a media briefing on Friday when asked about India’s stance on the succession of the Dalai Lama.
On the visit of the Congressional delegation, Jaiswal said “The visit underscored ongoing bilateral exchanges and strategic dialogues between India and the US.”
