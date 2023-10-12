India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 12

India on Thursday said it was firm on achieving a reduction in the Canadian diplomatic strength in the country while dismissing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s mention of India in recent bilateral meetings with world leaders as unhelpful to the core issue of Ottawa giving space to anti-India criminals and terrorists.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says India remains committed to ensuring parity in diplomatic presence and is engaged with Canadian authorities to ensure this parity.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/dhiTyrWdGG — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 12, 2023

“We remain committed to what we said, ensuring parity. We remain engaged on the modalities for achieving that. When there are specific details to share, we shall do so,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing here on Thursday.

“We would urge Canada to take more seriously the international obligation to provide security to our diplomats and premises,” said Bagchi while dismissing Canada’s claim that India’s call to pare the strength of its diplomatic complement in India was against Vienna Convention regulations.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to Canadian media reports that said Ottawa did not comply with India’s reported deadline of October 10 to cut its diplomatic strength by two-thirds to achieve parity with the Indian diplomatic staff size in Canada. In a show of annoyance, Canada has not sent its Speaker of the Lower House for the P20 meet being hosted by India. Bagchi said he would haveto check if there is a lower level representation instead.

The reports had also mentioned a secret meeting in Washington late last month between Jaishankar and Canadian FM Melanie Jolie to sort out the spat over the Nijjar murder. To this Bagchi was guarded. “We have been in touch with Canada at various levels. On any specific interaction, I don’t have any information to share,” he observed.

