India flight-tests supersonic missile-assisted torpedo release system off Odisha coast

Balasore (Odisha), May 1
India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART), an anti-submarine warfare system, from an island off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.
The system was launched around 8.30 am from the ground mobile launcher.
Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the defence official said.
SMART is a next-generation missile-based lightweight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo, he said.
This canister-based missile system consists of two-stage solid propulsion, electromechanical actuator and precision inertial navigation systems etc.
It carries an advanced lightweight torpedo as a payload along with a parachute-based release system.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and industry partners on the successful flight test of SMART. “The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he said.
Department of Defence R&D Secretary and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai
Deceased was accused of supplying weapons to shooters who op...
At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police
The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...
Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena
Saxena visits the DAV school in Model Town area that had als...
Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine
It said a large number of Covishield doses were administered...
Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order
Top poll body directs all state chief electoral officers to ...