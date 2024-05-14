India-France exercise begins in Meghalaya

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The seventh edition of the joint military exercise ‘Shakti’ between India and France began in Umroi in Meghalaya today. A modern ‘foreign training node’ has been established at the venue.

The opening ceremony of the exercise, which will continue till May 26, was attended by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area.

Exercise Shakti is a biennial training event conducted alternatively in India and France. Its last edition was conducted in France in November 2021.

Indian contingent of 90 personnel is being represented primarily by a battalion of the Rajput Regiment, besides personnel from other arms and services. Observers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will also be a part of the exercise. The French contingent comprising 90 personnel will be represented mainly by personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi-domain operations in a sub-conventional scenario under a United Nations mandate. The joint exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain. Objectives to be achieved from the joint training are “high degree” of physical fitness, rehearsing and refining drills for operations at tactical level and sharing of best practices.

Tactical drills

Tactical drills to be practised during the exercise will include response to a terrorist action of capturing a defined territory, establishment of a joint command post, establishment of an intelligence and surveillance centre among others

