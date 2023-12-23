 India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France

The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 Indian passengers was grounded in France on Thursday over suspected ‘human trafficking’

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Paris, December 23

India's embassy in France has received consular access to its citizens after a Nicaragua-bound flight carrying 303 people, mostly Indians, was detained by French authorities during "a technical halt" at an airport near Paris over suspected "human trafficking".

The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 Indian passengers was grounded in France on Thursday over suspected "human trafficking”, French authorities were quoted as saying by the local media on Friday.

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

"The embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring the wellbeing of passengers," it said.

According to a ‘Le Monde' newspaper report, the national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation.

Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne said the A340, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, "remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing" on Thursday.

The Vatry airport, located 150 kilometres east of Paris, serves mostly budget airlines.

The newspaper report says the prefecture said the plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE.

According to the reports, the travel may have been planned by the Indian passengers to reach Central America from where they can attempt to enter the United States or Canada illegally.

After landing in France, the passengers were first kept on the aircraft, but then let out and given individual beds in the terminal building. The entire airport was cordoned off by police.

The prosecutor's office said an anonymous tip signalled that the flight was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking. Passengers were eventually transferred into the main hall of the small Vatry airport, where cots were set up for them to stay overnight on Thursday, the administration for the Marne region told the newspaper.

Investigators from a specialised French organised crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case.

The aircraft is owned by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines. A lawyer for the firm, Liliana Bakayoko, denied any involvement in the trafficking.

She told French news channel BFMTV that the firm was ready to cooperate with the French authorities and hoped the plane could be on its way in the next couple of days.

Legend Airlines "intervenes as a carrier", she said, adding that "the flight was carried out for "a client of the company".

According to the lawyer, the airline verified "the conformity of the documents presented by the client, who must demonstrate that these people have the right to go to Nicaragua, and have valid passports".

"The company cannot check the criminal records of the people transported," said Bakayoko.

"303 people is not a number that raises alarm. They are not locked in a truck without ventilation and food," she said.

The airline is “unhappy," she said.

“It is a significant economic loss, but their image also suffers,” she said.

She said Legend Airlines “is ready to cooperate as far as possible with the French authorities”.

“We hope that within one or two days maximum, the plane will be able to leave,” said the lawyer.

Legend Air has a small fleet of four aircraft, according to the Flightradar website.

French border police can initially hold a foreign national for up to four days if they land in France and are prevented from travelling on to their intended destination.

French law allows for that period to be extended to eight days if a judge approves it, then another eight days in exceptional circumstances, up to a maximum of 26 days.

Human trafficking carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in France. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Almost naked’ party in Russia sparks outrage; Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter among attendees

2
World

France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with over 300 Indians on board

3
Punjab

In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court places under suspension services of judicial officer

5
Trending

Couple in Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes the same day

6
Sports

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh becomes WFI president

7
Punjab

‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

8
Chandigarh

Amit Shah inaugurates 9 projects, lays foundation stone of 3 more in Chandigarh

9
Sports

Virat Kohli returns to India due to family emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Test series against South Africa

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP amid talks of alliance

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues

Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues

The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...

Terrorist killed as major infiltration bid is foiled along IB in Jammu

Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu

The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti; cops call it hate crime

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation

India gets consular access after flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France

The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carryi...

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 others seriously injured


Cities

View All

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Looking back 2023: Shooters, hockey players shine but sports infra lacking in district

Police solve snatching case, three arrested

Three nabbed with arms, drugs

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Amit Shah

Appoint new Chandigarh Adviser, Banwarilal Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Chandigarh: Cops detain Congress men protesting Amit Shah’s visit

Bizman accused of cheating Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher denied anticipatory bail

CAT: 8 from Chandigarh tricity score over 99 percentile

Fog disrupts Delhi airport operations; 11 international, 5 national flights delayed

16 flights delayed as heavy fog envelops Delhi

GRAP Stage-III norms invoked, AQI hits 406

Webinar on maths day

Mehrauli park turned into garbage dump: BJP

Atishi anguished over state of Rohini court

Modern Food Street hub to come up in city

Modern Food Street hub to come up in Jalandhar

Vigilance Bureau, Enforcement Directorate tighten noose around officials, bigwigs

With AAP & Congress on same stage, politics comes full circle for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala judicial officer suspended

60-yr-old Hoshiarpur woman dies of Covid

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

CAG report exposes wasteful expenditure as civic body fails to develop vending zones

MC starts use of hi-tech pothole patching machines in city areas

OTS scheme: MC makes public announcements

Overspeeding snuffed maximum lives in city in 2022: Report

3 members of thieves’ gang held, 18 vehicles recovered

Punjabi varsity reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

Punjabi University reach semifinal of all-India hockey tourney

High Court directs DGP (Prisons) to submit affidavit on ‘selfie’ by Patiala jail inmate

PUTA boycotts exams : Pending salaries will be released soon, says Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Leaders seek relief for Patiala villages affected by late blight attack