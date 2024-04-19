India has will, wisdom to be ace in space: Navy Chief R Hari Kumar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

Despite countless challenges and denial of technology, Indian space scientists have shown the world that India has the will and wisdom to be an “ace in space”, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said today.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day Indian Defence Space Symposium here.

Domain experts and senior officials from the armed forces are taking part in the symposium, which is being held at Manekshaw Centre between April 18 and 20.

The Navy Chief said India had the capability to conceptualise, construct, commission, launch and sustain space assets.

“India has made its mark as one of the few countries to have created a space ecosystem. Our space sector is rapidly evolving,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a recorded video address at the symposium, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said, “Space is called the final frontier. Space is infinite in its expanse and it is only expanding. Like all other frontiers, it is difficult to define its edges very clearly. Mankind has a long way to go to unravel the mysteries of space. India wants to be part of that journey.”

