 India, ICC Cricket World Cup, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’ among Wikipedia’s most popular articles of 2023 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India, ICC Cricket World Cup, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’ among Wikipedia’s most popular articles of 2023

India, ICC Cricket World Cup, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’ among Wikipedia’s most popular articles of 2023

According to data released by the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, English Wikipedia received over 84 billion views this year alone

India, ICC Cricket World Cup, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’ among Wikipedia’s most popular articles of 2023

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New York, December 5

India, the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathan’ are among this year’s most read and popular articles on the world’s largest encyclopedia Wikipedia, according to data released on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, English Wikipedia received over 84 billion views this year alone and the top five articles of the year were ChatGPT with 49,490,406 pageviews, followed in second place by Deaths in 2023 (42,666,860), the 2023 Cricket World Cup in third place (38,171,653), the Indian Premier League on the fourth spot (32,012,810) and the film Oppenheimer (28,348,248).

The foundation announced Wikipedia’s top 25 most popular articles of 2023 and topics related to India, including the country’s top favourites cricket and Bollywood, were in the list. These included the Cricket World Cup, coming in again at the number 6 spot with 25,961,417 pageviews, film ‘Jawan’ on the 8th spot with 21,791,126 pageviews, 2023 Indian Premier League (20,694,974) and another Khan blockbuster ‘Pathan’ rounding off the top 10 with 19,932,509 pageviews.

India too was among the most popular topics on Wikipedia with 13,850,178 pageviews and coming in on the 21st spot in the list.

“The most-viewed Wikipedia articles of 2023 tell the story of you and society at large seeking out knowledge about our ever-changing world from the world’s largest encyclopedia,” the foundation said.

On Cricket, the foundation said while it is one of the most popular sports in the world, no cricket article has ever been the year-end most popular articles lists since the Wikimedia Foundation first started publishing them in 2015.

“Until now,” it said. “In 2023, cricket comprised a full 16% of English Wikipedia’s top 25 articles. The third most-viewed article in our annual list is about the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which received 304% more interest this year vs. its last edition. That included over 1.25 million views on the day of the tournament final.”

Australia won the 2023 Cricket World Cup, defeating India in the final played in Ahmedabad last month. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who was awarded Player of the Tournament, received “more pageviews on Wikipedia this year (over ten million) than all those recorded for the 2019 Cricket World Cup that year (a bit under 9.5 million).”

Wikimedia Foundation said its data suggests that a healthy percentage of the pageviews to the World Cup, Indian Premier League, 2023 Indian Premier League, and English football’s Premier League English Wikipedia articles “came from people returning to the pages over an extended period of time.”

Among movies on the list, Wikimedia said not far behind the Christopher Nolan-directed hit Oppenheimer were two more films that shared wildly successful 2023 releases - ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, which became two of the highest-grossing Hindi-language films of all time.

“Pathaan was released first in January 2023, and broke several box office records. Those accomplishments were short-lived, as Jawan surpassed them after its release in September. Both films featured Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead actor. Around their release dates, both films peaked at over one million views in a single day on English Wikipedia alone,” it said.

Global celebrities Taylor Swift, ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were also on the list of Wikipedia’s most-viewed articles of 2023.

#Cricket #New York #Shah Rukh Khan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

2
India

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

3
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

4
Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

5
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

6
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar approves improvement of 5 major district roads

7
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

8
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

9
Punjab

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

10
Punjab

Central board flags 'over-extraction' of groundwater in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

Michaung makes landfall, claims 12 lives, leaves trail of deluge and disruption

Southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue ...

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

Assailants went to Gogamedi’s house on pretext of meeting hi...

Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

Revanth Reddy to be Telangana chief minister, swearing-in on Thursday

No word on how many ministers would be sworn in and whether ...

‘Sachin Pilot’s movements, phone were being tracked and monitored’, claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s OSD

'Sachin Pilot's movements, phone were being tracked and monitored', claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot's OSD

Lokesh Sharma, who was denied a ticket to contest Rajasthan ...

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

Two Indian law experts on team that framed Commonwealth Military Justice Principles

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

QS World University Sustainability Rankings: Delhi University leads 56 Indian universities to make the cut

QS World University Sustainability Rankings: Delhi University leads 56 Indian universities to make the cut

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system