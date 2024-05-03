India, Indonesia to hold defence talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The seventh Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting between India and Indonesia will be held in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting will be co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Indonesia's Secretary General of Ministry of Defence Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto (retd). The Indonesian representative arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and called on CDS Gen Anil Chauhan.

