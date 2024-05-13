 India inks contract with Iran for long-term development of Chabahar port : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India inks contract with Iran for long-term development of Chabahar port

India inks contract with Iran for long-term development of Chabahar port

India Ports Global Ltd (IGPL) will invest approximately $120 million in equipping the port, which is a regional connectivity hub connecting India to Afghanistan, Central Asia and Eurasia.

India inks contract with Iran for long-term development of Chabahar port

Union MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and other dignitaries during the signing of a contract between India Ports Global Ltd and Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran for the operation of Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, Iran. Photo: PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 13

India and Iran on Monday signed a 10-year agreement to further develop the Chabahar port a regional connectivity hub connecting India to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Eurasia.

India Ports Global Ltd (IGPL) will invest approximately $120 million in equipping the port. After witnessing the signing of the contract, Minister for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal handed over a letter from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Iranian Minister for Roads Mehrdad Bazrpash offering Iran credit of $250 million for development aimed at improving Chabahar-related infrastructure.

“With the signature of this contract, we have laid the foundations of India’s long-term involvement at Chabahar,” said Sonowal.

The political clearance had come after PM Narendra Modi met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit last year and had discussed the pending long-term contract on Chabahar.

Under the contract signed between IPGL and Ports & Maritime Organisation of Iran (PMO), IPGL will further equip and operate the port for the next 10 years after which both sides would further extend their cooperation in Chabahar.

Chabahar is a deep-water port located in the Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran. It is the closest Iranian port to India, and is in the open sea, providing easy and secure access for large cargo ships. India has so far supplied six mobile harbour cranes and other equipment worth $25 million.

Along with Iran, India has initiated two trilaterals in order to get other countries interested in the port. The first one was with Afghanistan and the second with Uzbekistan.

Billed as the shortest route from the sea to Afghanistan’s Pashtun areas, the port has come in useful in bypassing Pakistan and sending relief material to both Iran and Afghanistan.

The Iranian media has reported a surge in container activity due to the launch of direct shipping routes to China, India, and the UAE, and the implementation of a transshipment line connecting Chabahar to local ports.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

2
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

3
India

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

4
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

7
Chandigarh

Will turn Zirakpur into heaven: Preneet Kaur

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 62 per cent turnout till 5 pm; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Chandigarh

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

10
Punjab

Punjab’s revenue receipts fall 10% in 2023-24

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

7 injured as iron hoarding collapses in Mumbai amid rain, gusty winds

35 injured as hoarding collapses in Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind; 100 feared trapped

Personnel of fire brigade and police rush to spot; rescue op...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 62 per cent turnout till 5 pm; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed lowest voting percentage till 5 ...

Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

Following the call, Delhi Police reach the Chief Minister's ...

There were 2 CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

In a video that has gone viral, Jagan Reddy's TYSRC party ML...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres in Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

Don’t hide behind bushes, Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP's Sanjay Tandon over open debate

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

NCW to send inquiry team to look into alleged assault of Swati Maliwal

“horrible”, says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate: 10 more smugglers in Jalandhar police dragnet

Kapurthala: ‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Phagwara: Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi bats for legalised cultivation of opium in Punjab

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala