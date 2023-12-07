India is a labour-rich country with enough institutional maturity, can get to 8 per cent growth: NITI Aayog VC

New Delhi, December 7
India has potential to grow at 8 per cent as the country is labour-rich with enough institutional maturity of a functioning democracy, NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery said on Thursday.
Bery also cautioned the reality is that the north of India has not been traditionally doing as well as the south of India and this can create tensions in a federal polity.
"So 8 per cent growth or something approximating that means continuous change that needs to be politically managed," he said while addressing the Global Economic Policy Forum 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the finance ministry.
According to Bery, the modernisation journey of India is unusual and unique.
"And if I wanted to bet on India for the next 25 years, I would point to first, the fact that we are not labour constrained in a world which is increasingly labour constrained, but much more importantly, that we have the institutional maturity of a functioning democracy with established rules of the game for the transfer of power we have just seen magnificently in the state elections," he added.
Bery noted that economic growth in a country like India is a prerequisite for equity.
"So growth is not an end in itself, but it is a means to an end to raise living standards and to secure India's strategic and institutional economy," he said.
Bery pointed out that India is a fastest growing major economy but still the lowest per capita income country in the G20.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader is held a...
PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance
Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credits ...
Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide
Police detain friend who backed out of marriage
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...