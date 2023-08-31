 INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda : The Tribune India

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many PM faces, BJP just one

(L-R) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. PTI



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, August 30

The stage is set for the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), beginning Thursday, in which representatives of 28 political parties will discuss seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections, a common minimum programme (CMP) and a coordinating committee for the smooth functioning of the constituents.

Common objective to protect democracy: Uddhav

The two-day meeting in Mumbai will also discuss the role of regional parties in the backdrop of the recent split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). It will also unveil its logo, which will help the partners connect with voters.

Bloc To unveil logo

  • INDIA will also unveil its logo, which will “help the partners connect with voters”; 63 delegates will attend the meeting
  • Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Kharge, Stalin, Mamata, Kejriwal, Nitish, Sharad, Uddhav and Hemant Soren among leaders who will attend the event

Regional parties’ role

  • The two-day meet will also discuss role of regional parties in backdrop of split in the Shiv Sena and the NCP

Will go solo, says Maya

  • BSP chief Mayawati said there was “no question” of her party joining hands with NDA or the INDIA grouping

At a joint press briefing in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar today spoke about creating an alternative forum for “changes that have to be made in the country”.

Sixty-three delegates from 28 parties would attend the meeting, he said.

Pawar said regional equations would also have to be taken into account. He said those who were not a part of the INDIA bloc yet but were against the BJP would also have to be considered while taking into account the regional ramifications.

Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the bloc had a common objective of protecting democracy. “We have many choices for PM candidates. However, what choice does the BJP have, except one,” he said, taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi.

“The Centre has slashed the LPG price by Rs 200. This has been done because of our meeting. In the past nine years, they did not remember to gift sisters on Raksha Bandhan, but since our meeting is happening, they felt pressured to reduce the prices,” Thackeray said.

According to the meeting schedule, the delegates will be welcomed between 6 pm and 6.30 pm on Thursday. There will be informal meetings among the delegates thereafter and the day’s programme will come to an end with a dinner meeting hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the meeting. The first event listed for the next day (September 1) is a group photo session of the delegates at 10.15 am. After the unveiling of the logo at 10.30 am, the meeting will get going.

The last item on the meeting agenda on Friday is a press conference at 3.30 pm.

Besides Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Uddav Thackerey of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Hemant Soren (JMM leader and Jharkhand CM) are among the top opposition leaders who will take part in the meeting.

