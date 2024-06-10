India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual respect for each other’s concerns: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders for their wishes after he took oath for a third term in office, and told his Canadian counterpart that India looks forward to working with his country based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns.
Replying to the greetings of Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni, Modi said in a post on X, “We will advance our strong partnership with Uganda. We were proud that Africa Union became a permanent member of G20 Presidency. We will further develop our historical connect in all areas.”
Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each others concerns. https://t.co/QQJFngoMyH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2024
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, his Slovenian counterpart Robert Golob, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates were among those whom Modi thanked for their wishes.
He also replied to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s congratulatory message and his comment that Canada stands ready with the Indian government to advance the relationship between the nations’ people — anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.
Thanking him for his wishes, Modi said, “India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns.” India-Canada ties have been under a strain over the activism of Khalistani separatists in the North American country.
