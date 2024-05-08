India may get new Chinese envoy after Lok Sabha election

New Delhi, May 7
China is likely to send one of its senior-most diplomats Xu Feihong as the envoy to India after the Lok Sabha elections are over.
Though there was a false alarm about his appointment as the envoy to Indian in January, Xu will fill the post that has been vacant for 19 months if he does take over in June.
In late January as well, the Beijing grapevine had suggested that the 60-year-old Xu, presently Assistant Minister for Financial and Administrative Affairs, will assume charge as the Ambassador to India.
The veteran diplomat has more experience serving in Europe and Latin America though he has had a three-year stint as the Ambassador in Kabul. This is in contrast to his predecessors Sun Weidong and Lui Zhaohui, who had served more in Asia.
