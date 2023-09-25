India-Middle East corridor will become basis of world trade: PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the India-Middle East-Europe corridor would become a basis of world trade for the coming hundreds of years and history would remember that it was envisioned in India.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, PM Modi recalled the Silk Route, an ancient trade corridor used by India when it was a prosperous and great trading power, and said the country made the suggestion of the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor at the recent G20 Summit.

“This corridor is going to become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come and history will always remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil,” he said.

The successful summit after the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission doubled every citizen’s happiness, he said. India’s leadership was acknowledged by the world as it succeeded in making the African Union a member of the G20, he said.

With Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary falling on October 2, he said no one can forget the sight of world leaders paying homage at his memorial during the G20 summit, a recognition as to how his ideas remain relevant globally even today. — TNS/PTI

Blind German singer figures in Mann ki Baat

In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi talked about 21-year-old German woman Cassandra Mae Spittmann, who is blind since birth and sings in multiple Indian languages. “What a sweet voice… and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God,” said the PM . “Cassandra has never been to India, but she is a fan of our music. Her interest in Indian music is inspiring,” he said.

