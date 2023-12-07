India, Myanmar discuss border security, trade

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

India and Myanmar discussed issues related to border and security, trade, commerce, connectivity and transnational crime here today.

It was the 20th round of India-Myanmar Foreign Office Consultations (FOC). The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and that of Myanmar by Deputy Foreign Minister U Lwin Oo. India reiterated its support to Myanmar for its transition towards a federal democracy.

#Myanmar