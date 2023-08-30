India, New Zealand for robust agriculture partnership

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

India and New Zealand have committed to working together to further strengthen the cooperation in the agriculture sector.

A meeting was held here between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and New Zealand Minister for Agriculture Damien O’Connor.

Tomar highlighted the resumption of the Joint Trade Committee after a gap of 14 years and the initiation of discussions on market access issues for agricultural products under its framework.

The Union Agriculture Minister also thanked the New Zealand minister for granting market access to Indian pomegranate arils and lifting the suspension on the import of mangoes.

