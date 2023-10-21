India offers Zambia military equipment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The Indian government has offered indigenous military equipment to Zambia. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane held a meeting with Zambia’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Norman Chipakupaku.

The Ministry of Defence said Aramane highlighted the performance capabilities of Indian defence industries in varied operations. The Zambian Permanent Secretary appreciated the advancement of Indian defence industries and said that he looked forward for support through high-quality and cost-effective equipment for the modernisation of Zambian defence forces. “Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing of small arms, ammunition and other defence equipment in Zambia,” the MoD said.