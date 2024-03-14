India on way to becoming global power in semiconductor sector, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore via video-conferencing today.

The projects inaugurated today are a semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat; Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam; and the OSAT facility at Sanand, Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said it was a significant step towards a bright future for India. “These projects will play a key role in making India a semiconductor hub,” the PM said.

“Electronic chips are central to the technology-driven 21st century. The indigenously made and designed chips will play a major role in taking India towards self-reliance and modernisation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said after missing out on the first three industrial revolutions, India was now moving with an intention to lead “Industry 4.0”, the fourth industrial revolution.

Elaborating on plans to ramp up commercial production for the semiconductor sector, the Prime Minister said, “The day is not far when India will become a global power in the manufacturing of products for the semiconductor sector.”

The PM said India’s semiconductor dreams were first envisioned during the 1960s but the then governments failed to act upon them due to lack of will and effort. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney said the proposed modernisation of the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) for Rs 10,000 crore at the SCL, Mohali, should be undertaken urgently. “The initiative to establish Semiconductor Chip Fabrication Units in Gujarat and Assam is commendable. However, the proposed modernisation of the SCL, Mohali, should be started urgently by the government. It is an esteemed institution, which has been successfully functioning for over 48 years,” he said.

The semiconductor fabrication facility in the DSIR will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited under the Modified Scheme for setting up of semiconductor fabs in India. With a total investment of over Rs 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility in Morigaon, Assam, will also be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging with an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

