 India opposes introducing a 'special envoy' to combat Islamophobia at UN : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India opposes introducing a 'special envoy' to combat Islamophobia at UN

India opposes introducing a 'special envoy' to combat Islamophobia at UN

Says it is crucial to recognise that Hinduism, with over 1.2 billion followers, Buddhism more than 535 million, and Sikhism, with over 30 million followers worldwide, are all subject to religion-based phobia

India opposes introducing a 'special envoy' to combat Islamophobia at UN

Ruchira Kamboj.



IANS

United Nations, March 16

Calling India "a proud champion of pluralism," India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj opposed the establishment of the post of "special envoy" on a special religion at the United Nations today.

This comes as the UN General Assembly adopted the Resolution on “Measures to Combat Islamophobia” which, inter alia, calls for the appointment of a UN Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia.

Explaining India's position during the adoption of the resolution, Ambassador Kamboj said that while the issue of Islamophobia is undoubtedly significant, one must acknowledge that other religions are also facing discrimination.

"Crucial to acknowledge that phobias extend beyond Abrahamic religions...anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, anti-Sikh elements...increasing attacks on Gurdwaras, monasteries, temples.." the Indian envoy to the UN said.

"The destruction of Bamiyan Buddha, violation of Gurudwara premises, massacre of Sikh pilgrims, attacks on temples, glorification of breaking idols in temple contribute to rise of contemporary form of religio-phobia against non-abrahamic religions."

Ambassador Kamboj added that it is crucial to recognise that Hinduism, with over 1.2 billion followers, Buddhism more than 535 million, and Sikhism, with over 30 million followers worldwide, are all subject to religion-based phobia.

"It is time we acknowledge the prevalence of religious phobia rather than just single out one," she added.

Further, the envoy said: "Allocating resources solely to combat Islamophobia, while neglecting similar challenges faced by other kinds might inadvertently perpetuate a sense of exclusion and inequality."

The resolution was reportedly facilitated by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The country's chief diplomat at the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, had said that Muslims around the world face discrimination, and "bold and decisive actions are needed to counter and combat Islamophobia."

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

4
Haryana

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

5
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

6
India

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house

7
Punjab

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

8
Haryana

Haryana announces 4 per cent increase in DA for state government employees, pensioners

9
India

SBI’s electoral bonds data: Congress seeks SC probe against BJP, freezing of party accounts

10
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voters above 85 years of age can vote from home

Over 97 crore eligible to vote in LS elections, urge voters ...

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?

Ambitious welfare schemes/promises expected to be the key th...

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...

BRS leader K Kavitha flown to Delhi after dramatic arrested by ED from her house in Hyderabad

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court

Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...

Indian navy thwarts Somali pirates from using cargo ship Ruen

Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea

Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr BN Goswamy, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit urged

Body in Chandigarh park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired Chandigarh cop

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in Ludhiana, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

City couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women