India opposes Nepal’s currency with wrong map, Opposition takes swipe

New Delhi, May 4

India on Saturday opposed Nepal’s decision to print a new currency note featuring a map that includes areas claimed by India.

Speaking at a roundtable on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar opposed Nepal’s decision to introduce a new Rs 100 currency note that incorporates Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani territories claimed by India.

“With Nepal, we were having discussions about our boundary matters through an established platform. And then in the middle of that, they unilaterally took some measures on their side. But by doing something on their side, they are not going to change the situation between us or the reality on the ground,” Jaishankar said.

Nepal’s Cabinet on Friday decided to incorporate a new political map of Nepal on 100 rupee banknotes, covering the controversial areas as part of its territory.

The Congress took a swipe at the developments, with party general secretary posting a picture of the new Rs 100 Nepali currency note on X and saying: “Can you imagine what and how the 56-incher would have shouted had this happened under a Congress PM? Nepal’s NPR100 currency note to have new map that includes disputed Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.”

