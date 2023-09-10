India our greatest trade partner in South Asia, will tap huge potential of cooperation: Turkish President Erdogan

New Delhi, September 10
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said India is his country’s greatest trade partner in South Asia and expressed confidence of tapping the huge potential of cooperation between the two countries.
Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the G20 leaders’ summit, Erdogan also said on the sidelines of the summit, he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“India is our greatest trade partner in South Asia. And we will be able to tap the great potential of cooperation, primarily in the field of economy and many other sectors, after the election that took place in Turkiye earlier this year,” he said.
He also hailed the African Union becoming a member of the G20, saying it would revitalise the grouping.
