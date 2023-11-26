 Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital : The Tribune India

Victim was driving through a hilly road when his car skidded off and rolled down

ANI

Nainital (Uttarakhand), November 26

Fresh from his exploits in the ODI World Cup where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the hosts, India’s pace ace Mohammed Shami turned a do-gooder on Saturday after he rescued a person, who met with an accident in Nainital.

The speedster took to his official Instagram account to share a video of the rescue.

The 33-year-old tagged his post with a caption informing that the person was driving through a hilly road in Nainital when his car skidded off and rolled down a slope.

The pacer added that since his car was tailing the vehicle that met with the accident, he, along with other occupants in his car, could rush to the person’s rescue and pull him out of the vehicle.

“He’s so lucky, god gave him 2nd life. His car fell off a hill road near Nanital just in front of mine. We took him out very safely,” Shami wrote on Instagram.

 The pacer, who has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, is likely to be picked for the South Africa tour.

In a remarkable campaign that ended in the disappointment of the hosts finishing runners-up behind champions Australia, Shami took 24 wickets.

The hosts, who went unbeaten in 10 matches preceding the final, came unstuck in the championship clash against the ‘Baggy Greens’.

His wickets came in just seven matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best being 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final.

He picked up three five-fors in the tournament, breaking several bowling records.

In the final, India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first.

Laboured fifties from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54) took India to 240 for the loss of all 10 wickets in their 50 overs. 

#Cricket #Uttarakhand


