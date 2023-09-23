India, Pakistan discuss Ratle, Kishenganga disputes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

The World Bank-appointed Neutral Expert Michael Lino met representatives of India and Pakistan in Vienna on Thursday to discuss Islamabad’s technical objections to Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects.

“The neutral expert proceedings are expected to continue for some time. India is committed to engaging in a manner that supports the resolution of issues in accordance with the Indus Waters Treaty,” said a MEA statement.

“A delegation from India, led by the Water Resources Secretary, attended the neutral expert proceedings in the Kishenganga and Ratle matter at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Vienna on September 20 and 21. Senior advocate Harish Salve was present in the capacity of India’s lead counsel,” it added. The World Bank had appointed Lino as the neutral expert two years ago on India’s request.

