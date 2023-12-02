India persistently present in Indo-Pacific, says Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

India’s warships have been persistently present across the Indo-Pacific and submarines have undertaken operational turnarounds at foreign ports, including Oman, Australia and Indonesia, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.

1st woman commanding officer for naval ship The Navy has appointed the first woman commanding officer in a naval ship in sync with its philosophy of ‘all roles, all ranks’ for women personnel, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said.

He said maritime surveillance planes had operated from Mauritius, Seychelles, Darwin and Cocos (Keeling) Islands.

The Admiral was addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day (December 4). “The Navy is diligent in the pursuit of building bonds of friendship and operational cohesion with like-minded nations across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” he said.

On being asked about the challenges, the Admiral said there were disputes in the Indo-Pacific that could escalate. “We have stressed dialogue,” he said, noting there was a need for maritime forces to operate together.

