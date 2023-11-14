India asks Canada to prevent attacks on places of worship, address hate speech

ANI

Geneva, November 14

In a significant diplomatic move, India has spearheaded recommendations for Canada to fortify measures preventing attacks on places of worship and effectively address hate speech.

The proposals were presented during the UN Human Rights Council Review meeting, where diplomats from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka shared their insights and recommendations.

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain noted legislative enactments such as the National Housing Strategy Act and the Accessible Canada Act while addressing the issue at the Council meeting.

"We note the enactment of the National Housing Strategy Act, Accessible Canada Act and national strategy to combat human trafficking," said Hussain addressing the UNHRC review meeting.

India also recommended that Canada strengthen its domestic framework to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression, particularly for inciting violence. Additionally, India urged Canada to disallow activities of groups promoting extremism, prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, and enhance measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.

"India recommends the following to Canada - further, strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression, for inciting violence and disallow activities of groups that are promoting extremism; effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and hate speech," he said.

