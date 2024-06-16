 India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine : The Tribune India

  • India
  India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine that was held at a resort near Lucerne in Switzerland on June 15 and 16.

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at the closing press conference during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 16, 2024. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

India on Sunday refrained from associating itself with any communique emerging from a Ukraine summit for peace hosted by Switzerland and asserted that it would remain engaged with all stakeholders to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine that was held at a resort near Lucerne in Switzerland on June 15 and 16.

The summit concluded with dozens of countries throwing their support to Ukraine's "territorial integrity" and calling for talks among all parties to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

"The Indian delegation attended the Opening and Closing Plenary Sessions of the Summit. India did not associate itself with any communique/document emerging from this Summit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India's participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine's Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," it said in a statement.

The MEA said India continues to believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict.

"In this regard, India will continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders as well as both the parties to contribute to all earnest efforts to bring about an early and abiding peace," it said. 

#Switzerland #Ukraine


