 India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur : The Tribune India

  • India
  • India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

‘Situation in Manipur was peaceful and stable and the Indian government was committed to taking requisite steps to maintain peace and stability’

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

The Indian mission expressed hope that in the future, Special Procedure Mandate Holders would be “more objective” in their assessment, based on the facts. iStock



PTI

United Nations/Geneva, September 5

India has strongly rejected comments by UN experts on Manipur, terming them “unwarranted, presumptive and misleading” and asserting that situation in the Northeast state is peaceful.

In the note verbale issued on Monday to the Special Procedures Branch of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Indian mission underscored that the situation in Manipur was peaceful and stable and the Indian government was committed to taking requisite steps to maintain peace and stability.

“The Government is also committed to protecting the human rights of the people of India, including the people of Manipur,” it said.

“The Permanent Mission of India completely rejects the news release as it is not only unwarranted, presumptive and misleading but also betrays a complete lack of understanding on the situation in Manipur and the steps taken by Government of India to address it,” said the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

India’s response came after a group of UN experts raised alarm about reports of “serious human rights violations and abuses” in Manipur, including alleged acts of sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, home destruction, forced displacement, torture and ill-treatment.

Rejecting the news release by the Special Procedure Mandate Holders (SPMH) titled ‘India: UN experts alarmed by continuing abuses in Manipur’, the Permanent Mission of India expressed disappointment and surprise that the SPMHs chose to issue the press release without waiting for the 60 days period for the Indian government to respond to a joint communication issued on the same topic on August 29, 2023.

The Indian mission expressed hope that in the future, the SPMH would be “more objective” in their assessment, based on the facts.

It hoped that the SPMH would “refrain from commenting on the developments, which have no relevance to the mandate given to them by the Council and abide by the established procedure for issuing news releases and wait for inputs sought from the Government of India before doing so”.

The Indian mission reiterated that India is a democratic country, with an abiding commitment to the rule of law and to promoting and protecting the human rights of our people. “Indian law enforcement authorities and security forces are committed to dealing with law-and-order situations strictly in accordance with the principles of legal certainty, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination,” it said.

In their news release, the UN experts had said they were “appalled” by the reports and images of gender-based violence targeting hundreds of women and girls of all ages, and predominantly of the Kuki ethnic minority.

“The alleged violence includes gang rape, parading women naked in the street, severe beatings causing death, and burning them alive or dead,” the experts said.

The experts also pointed to an “inadequate humanitarian response” in the wake of the grave humanitarian situation in Manipur following the latest round of community conflict between the predominantly Hindu Meitei and the predominantly Christian Kuki ethnic communities that erupted in May 2023.

#Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

2
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

3
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

4
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

5
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

6
Comment

Why DRDO can’t replicate ISRO’s grand success story

7
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

8
Chandigarh

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

9
Ludhiana

Factory owner illegally ‘using’ brand name

10
Sports

Gautam Gambhir shows middle finger to crowd, says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

‘Situation in Manipur was peaceful and stable and the Indian...

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

PPCC chief Raja Warring says as such no resolution was passe...

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...

Row over President’s G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016

Row over President's G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016

‘Bharat or India? You want to call it Bharat, go right ahead...


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Woman shot dead inside home in Noida colony

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods