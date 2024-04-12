 India relocates staff in Sittwe consulate to Yangon in view of precarious security situation in Myanmar's Rakhine : The Tribune India

India relocates staff in Sittwe consulate to Yangon in view of precarious security situation in Myanmar's Rakhine

MEA spokesperson says India closely monitoring security situation in Rakhine state

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says India is closely monitoring the security situation in that country.



PTI

New Delhi, April 12

India on Friday said it has relocated its staff from its consulate in Myanmarese city of Sittwe to Yangon in view of the precarious security situation in that region of Myanmar.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring the security situation in that country.

“We are closely monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in the Rakhine State. Necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said at his weekly media briefing.

“We have temporarily relocated our staff at CGI (Consulate General of India) Sittwe to Yangon. Our Consulate in Mandalay remains fully functional,” Jaiswal said.

