India ‘restores’ diplomatic visa for Justin Trudeau’s rival

New Delhi, May 8

South Block’s ties with Ottawa are at an all-time low, but it is wooing political rivals of Justin Trudeau’s party in other provinces, much like it invited the political rivals of US President Joe Biden and Texas Governor and Republican Greg Abbott for Republic Day celebrations.

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan has announced that the Indian Government has formally approved full diplomatic accreditation for the province’s Managing Director of the Saskatchewan India office. His visa was among the 41 withdrawn by India late last year after a diplomatic spat over the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“It is solely because of Saskatchewan’s strong bi-lateral relationship with India that this significant accreditation will be granted. With more than 25 per cent of all Canadian trade with India originating from Saskatchewan, it is vitally important that our two jurisdictions continue our strong relationship independent of the challenges that exist at the national level,” said Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison in a statement.

Saskatchewan’s exports to India in the first two months of 2024 have increased by 600 per cent, year-over-year. In particular, export of lentils has skyrocketed, leading to stabilising of retail rates in the Indian market. n contrast to Trudeau suspending trade talks with India, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has led several trade missions to India.

