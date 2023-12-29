India seeks extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan

PTI

New Delhi, December 29

India has asked Pakistan to extradite Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, who is wanted in the country for various terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request along with certain documents seeking the terrorist's extradition was sent to Islamabad recently.

A request for extradition was sent recently, Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a question.

Saeed is a terrorist proscribed by the United Nations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Pakistan