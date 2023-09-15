India seeks prompt action as outrage over student’s death in US grows

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 14

India on Thursday sought prompt action against American cops responsible for the death of Jaahnavi Kandula in Seattle in January as outrage grew over her demise and the subsequent shocking camera footage showing a cop laughing at the tragedy.

The Biden administration on Thursday assured speedy investigation after India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu strongly raised the issue at the highest level in Washington.

Kandula, 23, was hit by a speeding police patrol car on 911 duty being driven by officer Kevin Dave on January 23. The Seattle media have reported that Dave was driving at over 119 kph when he caused the accident that flung Kandula 100 feet, injuring her fatally. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries.

The offensive video that has sparked outrage records another cop Daniel Auderer tasked to investigate the accident spot laughing about the fatal crash and saying there was no need for a probe as the deceased was a “regular person whose life had limited value”.

Auderer is further heard saying “just write a cheque”.

Back in India, Kandula's family released a statement saying, “It is truly disturbing and saddening to hear insensitive comments made by a Seattle police department officer regarding Jaahnavi's death. Jaahnavi is a beloved daughter and beyond any dollar value for her mother and family. We firmly believe every human life is invaluable and should not be belittled especially during a tragic loss.” Kandula's family also questioned the delayed release of body camera footage. The Seattle police department released the footage on Monday citing recognition for public concern and need for transparency. Kandula was a student at Northeastern University and was to graduate this December. She was hit while crossing a street.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco had on Wednesday termed as “deeply troubling” the reports on the handling of Kandula’s death. “We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle and Washington state as well as senior officials in Washington DC,” the Consulate said.