India seeks to boost ties with Seychelles

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 23

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Sylvestre Radegonde, his counterpart from Seychelles where India is vying for a naval foothold.

“Had a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral relations. Also exchanged views on regional concerns. Witnessed exchange of MoUs on Indian grant assistance for the implementation of small development projects and cooperation in the field of youth and sport. Confident that our conversations today will further strengthen our cordial bilateral ties,” posted Jaishankar on X after the meeting. Just over a year after being elected PM for the first time, PM Narendra Modi had visited Seychelles in 2015, and officials accompanying him had indicated that India had all but secured a lease for Assumption Island. Modi had also launched a coastal surveillance radar project for the island nation and gifted it a Dornier aircraft for enhancing maritime security.

#S Jaishankar