India sends latest sub to port overlooking sea route to China

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 24

A Kalvari-class submarine has made its inaugural visit to Campbell Bay, the southernmost port of India in the Nicobar group of islands.

Describing the visit, the Eastern Command of the Indian Navy said today, “This marks the first ever visit by a submarine of this class to this strategic port, amplifying Indian Navy’s reach far away from the mainland.” The location of the base at Campbell Bay and its adjoining airfield INS Baaz makes its important. Both overlook the Strait of Malacca, the sea route connecting Indian Ocean with the South China Sea and used by China. Campbell Bay is just 145 km north of Indonesia and overlooks the ‘Six Degree Shipping Channel’ between Great Nicobar and the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

India, in March 2022, landed a special operations plane, C-130J, at INS Baaz. The plane can land and take off from short runaways. The runaway at INS Baaz is being expanded to operate the maritime surveillance planes like Boeing P-8I and even drones.

